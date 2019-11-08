William & Mary football player who donated bone marrow meets recipient 3 years later

Video courtesy of William & Mary Athletics 

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - It was an emotional moment at Friday's football practice at the College of William & Mary.

William & Mary football captain Mark Williamson meets Rusty Plemons

Surrounded by his cheering teammates, Team Captain Mark Williamson met the man whose life he helped save through a bone marrow transplant.

Rusty Plemons, who is from Ohio, received a bone marrow donation from Williamson in 2016 thanks to the Be The Match program.

The two hadn't met in person until Friday.

Plemons will also participate in the coin flip at Saturday's football game.

