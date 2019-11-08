What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of November 10th 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of November 10th

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

BATWOMAN

“I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

NOTHING AS IT SEEMS – A disturbing death has Gotham reeling and the city reaches out for their new vigilante hero. Luke (Camrus Johnson) confides in Kate (Ruby Rose), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) asks Jacob (Dougray Scott) for a special assignment. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues her nefarious plot against the Kanes, with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) being a conduit to part of her plan. Batwoman pays another visit to Mary (Nicole Kang.) Scott Peters directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#106). Original airdate 11/10/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

SUPERGIRL

“Confidence Women”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

PIECE TOGETHER THE PAST – While a new villain is under arrest at the DEO, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) uses him to try and understand who is responsible for the recent attacks. Meanwhile, Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) and Lena (Katie McGrath) think back on their tumultuous past. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Nicki Holcomb (#506). Original airdate 11/10/2019.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

ALL AMERICAN

“Bring The Pain” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

PARTY FOUL – After Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia’s (Samantha Logan) efforts to try to get help for Layla (Greta Onieogou) blow up in their faces, Layla pretends that everything is fine by throwing a birthday party for Olivia and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). With Spencer not in a good place after the news he receives about Corey (Chad Coleman), he is forced to have dinner with the biggest football booster, and it doesn’t go well. Coop (Bre-Z) is ready to start recording the music she wants but Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) pushes her to try something that isn’t her style. Meanwhile, Jordan finds himself in trouble and turns to his dad for help, leaving Billy (Taye Diggs) to do what’s best for his family even though Laura (Monet Mazur) doesn’t like it. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty (#205). Original airdate 11/11/2019.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

CONSEQUENCES – Jefferson (Cress Williams) struggles with the effects on his family, leading to a decision with tragic consequences. Meanwhile, Anissa’s (Nafessa Williams) identity is threatened. Lastly, Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) takes an important step toward winning over Jennifer (China Anne McClain). Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Robert Townsend directed the episode written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd (#305). Original airdate 11/11/2019.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

THE FLASH

“Into the Void” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE – While Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Nora, the team faces their greatest threat yet — one that threatens to destroy all of Central City. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has a brush with death that results in an unexpected new dynamic that will change her relationship with Caitlin forever. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kelly Wheeler (#601). Original airdate 10/8/2019.

ARROW

“Starling City” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE – While trying to decipher The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) mission, Oliver (Stephen Amell) returns to Starling City where he encounters familiar faces. Meanwhile, Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William’s (Ben Lewis) team clash with a new foe. James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim (#801). Original airdate 10/15/2019.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Sixty-Three: Hereditary” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

UNEXPECTED VISITORS — As Archie (KJ Apa) struggles to keep the neighborhood kids away from Dodger’s (guest star Juan Riedinger) influence, he turns to an unexpected ally for help. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) uncovers a mystery surrounding the author of the Baxter Brothers books, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) about his past. Finally, Veronica (Camila Mendes) deals with a major shake-up at home, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) get some unexpected visitors at Thistlehouse. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by James DeWille (#406.) Original airdate 11/13/2019.

NANCY DREW

“The Mystery of Blackwood Lodge” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

NANCY SEARCES FOR THE TRUTH – While trying to uncover the truth about a long-buried history between Lucy Sable and Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith), Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finds herself in the curious position of having to strike a deal with Horseshoe Bay’s newest and most suspect widower. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Alvina August also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Andrea Thornton Bolden (#106). Original airdate 11/13/2019. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

SUPERNATURAL

“Proverbs 17:3” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) routine case turns out to be anything but. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Steve Yockey (#1505). Original Airdate 11/14/2019.

LEGACIES

“Screw Endgame” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

‘80s DECADE DANCE — As the Salvatore School prepares for its upcoming ‘80s-themed decade dance, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) find themselves trapped inside a never-ending labyrinth with a monster on their trail. Meanwhile, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) decide whether or not to take their relationship to the next level. Elsewhere, MG (Quincy Fouse) turns to Kaleb (guest star Chris Lee) for advice on what to do about Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty), while Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) struggles to adjust to his life back at the school. Matthew Davis also stars. Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#205). Original airdate 11/14/2019.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

CHARMED

“When Sparks Fly”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS – Macy (Madeleine Mantock) must fight a dangerous enemy to survive; Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) impromptu karaoke duet with Jordan (Jordan Donica) may lead to answers about her powers. Meanwhile, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) take a gamble on a demon who may know the Assassin’s whereabouts. Timothy Murphy guest stars. Brandi Bradburn directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin (#206). Original airdate 11/15/2019.

DYNASTY

“A Used Up Memory”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SHAKE IT UP – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) ponders shaking things up with her company when Dominique (Michael Michele) presents her with a business proposition. Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) focus on the trial, and Kirby (Maddison Brown) focuses on finding Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) a man. Liam (Adam Huber) asks Fallon for a favor. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) keeps a close watch on Blake. Also starring Sam Underwood and Robert Christopher Riley. Matt Early Beesley directed the episode written by Kevin A. Garnett (#306). Original airdate 11/15/2019.