The Locker Room Show | November 8

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's 10th edition of the Friday Football Frenzy - the final Friday of the regular season in Virginia High School League (VHSL) action.

Games showcased during the show include: Maury vs. Granby, Cox vs. Salem, Bruton vs. York, Hickory vs. Western Branch, Princess Anne vs. Tallwood, Grassfield vs. King's Fork, Lakeland vs. Indian River, Warhill vs. Lafayette, Norcom vs. Booker T. Washington and Churchland vs. Woodrow Wilson.

Plus, Megan showcases Deep Creek vs. Nansemond River in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.