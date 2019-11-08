Senior Alert issued for missing Chesterfield Co. woman

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. – Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Friday for a missing Chesterfield County woman.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for 66-year-old Bobbie James, who was last seen at her home on Sheffield Place at 4:30 p.m.

James is described as a black woman who is 5’7″ tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing lime green pants and a tan coat with a hood.

Authorities say James suffers from a cognitive impairment. They say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have seen James or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251.

