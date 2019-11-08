Puppy found dead, Newport News Animal Control looking to identify man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Animal control authorities in Newport News are looking for a man who was near a shelter on Jefferson Avenue Friday morning, where a puppy was found dead.

According to officials, the man was in the area around 5:15 a.m. with a black puppy also around. The puppy would later be found dead around 8:15 a.m.

The puppy was seen on camera footage running in the direction of the man, then turning and heading in the opposite direction and out of camera view, added officials.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Crime Line callers may remain completely anonymous, are never required to testify in court, and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can also be submitted online through P3tips.com.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.