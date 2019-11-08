Police find body of missing Clark Atlanta University student

Alexis Crawford, the 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student who went missing from her apartment more than a week ago, was found dead Friday in an Atlanta area park, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields told reporters.

According to police, the suspects are Crawford’s roommate and the roommate’s boyfriend. One of the suspects led police to body, the chief said.

“The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible and has been absolutely heartbreaking,” the chief said. “To Alexis’ family, our hearts go out to you. I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending.”

Crawford’s sister said they communicated around 8:44 p.m. on October 30. Crawford asked her sister what she planned to do over the last weekend. Crawford’s sister said, “Nothing.” Crawford didn’t respond to text messages after that, her sister told police.

Crawford’s mother told police her daughter was in good spirits and laughing when they spoke on October 30. Crawford’s family reported her missing November 1.

Crawford’s roommate told police she saw Crawford around midnight before going to bed, a police report said. Crawford was not in the apartment the next morning when the roommate left for class, and the front door was locked with a dead bolt, the roommate told police.

Crawford’s Apple iPhone, identification and debit card were missing from the apartment. Her phone charger and keys were found inside of the apartment on the end table by the couch, the police report said.