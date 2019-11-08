One week after crash, car remains inside Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. – It has been one week since a car slammed into the side of a home on the corner of Lafayette Boulevard and Verdun Avenue, but the car is still there.

Neighbors say they heard the crash happen early in the morning on Friday, November 1. Police arrived on scene and caution tape was put up around the home and car but as of November 8, the car is still there.

The damage to the car and home are extensive. The front driver’s side airbag deployed. The car’s windows are smashed, and you can see into the home.

A sign from the Fire Marshal’s office has been posted on the front door saying that as of November 1, the structure was unsafe to live in.

Neighbors want to know when the car will be removed and why it has taken so long to get it out.

News 3 is working to get those answers today.