Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Alison Fechino, Emily Friedland  and Caviar, a sweet poodle mix who loves naps, teach us about  the new Virtual Foster Program launched by the Portsmouth Humane Society.  It is a creative way to let more people who maybe cannot adopt help care for animals as they wait for their forever homes.

Learn more about virtual fostering at www.portsmouthhumanesociety.org.