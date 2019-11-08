× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Freeze Warning tonight, chilly weekend ahead

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Saturday for Chesapeake, Suffolk, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Gates, Chowan, Bertie. These locations will likely see the first freeze of the season Saturday morning.

Expect clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures falling to near freezing. Expect 30s near the coast and 20s inland. North winds will gradually relax.

This weekend will be nice but chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 50. We will see sunshine on Sunday as temperatures warm to the low 60s.

We are keeping a close eye on a cold front that will bring us rain on Tuesday. As temperatures drop behind the front Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, we could see snow mix in. It could be a very close call in terms of when the moisture moves out versus how quickly the colder air moves in.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Saturday: A Few Clouds. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-10

Saturday Night: A Few Clouds. Lows near 40. Winds SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 8th

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: Nottoway, Richmond, Chesterfield Co, Hanover Co – Hail 0.75″-1.25″

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.