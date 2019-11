Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tre' Smith is a full time musician based out of Hampton Roads with strong vocals with a wide range and a variety of styles.

Tre' joins us to perform two original songs, including the premiere live performance of "The Rain". For more information visit tresmithmusic.com.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music (www.tidewateracoustic.org).