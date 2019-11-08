Live on News 3: Alabama hosts LSU in battle of college football unbeatens

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The 2019 College Football Playoff doesn’t begin until December 28th. However, Saturday could been seen as an elimination game.

LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC) heads to Tuscaloosa for a showdown with Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 3:42 p.m. on News 3.

For the first time since 1968, two teams ranked No. 1 in college football’s two major polls – LSU in the AP, Alabama in the Coaches – will face off in the regular season. It’s also the first regular season matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 since the Tigers defeated the Tide in Tuscaloosa in 2011, 9-6, in the Game of the Century. LSU landed at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings released this week, while Alabama came in at No. 3.

Alabama leads the all-time series, 53-25-5 and has won the last eight meetings with the Bayou Bengals, including a 24-10 win in the Tigers’ last visit to Tuscaloosa in 2017. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 10-4 in his career against LSU, including a 10-3 mark at Alabama.

Both teams enter the contest with prolific offenses. LSU is fourth in scoring offense (46.8 points per game), while Alabama ranks second (48.6). The Tigers, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, rank second nationally in passing offense (377.6 yards per game), while Alabama ranks fifth (338.6). Burrow owns the third-best passer rating in the country (204.47) and ranks second with 30 touchdowns, while Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ranks third in touchdown passes (27) and second in passer rating (212.40).