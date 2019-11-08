× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A cold and windy day

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Saturday for Chesapeake, Suffolk, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Gates, Chowan, Bertie. These locations will likely see the first freeze of the season Saturday morning.

A cold and windy end to the work week… Rain will move out early this morning and clouds will clear out by midday. Temperatures will continue to drop to the mid 40s this morning as a cold front moves east. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 40s, about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will feel about 10 degrees colder due to strong north winds (15-25G35 mph).

Expect clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures falling to near freezing. Expect 30s near the coast and 20s inland. North winds will gradually relax.

This weekend will be nice but chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 50. We will see sunshine on Sunday as temperatures warm to the low 60s.

We are keeping a close eye on a cold front that will bring us rain on Tuesday. As temperatures drop behind the front Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, we could see snow mix in. It could be a very close call in terms of when the moisture moves out versus how quickly the colder air moves in.

Today: Early AM Rain, Clearing Skies, Chilly, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 15-25G35

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 8th

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: Nottoway, Richmond, Chesterfield Co, Hanover Co – Hail 0.75″-1.25″

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

