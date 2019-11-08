Franklin Police arrest woman in connection with hit-and-run following police pursuit

FRANKLIN, Va. – A Franklin woman was arrested and charged following a hit-and-run crash on Lee Street, the City of Franklin Police Department said.

According to police, the crash happened Thursday at 9:16 a.m. Police learned that a vehicle traveling on Norfleet Street crossed Lee Street, striking a vehicle and causing it to turn on its side.

The driver and passengers were able to escape the vehicle, and were taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital, police said.

Evidence left at the crash scene led police to Harris Street, where they spotted and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. After a short police pursuit where the suspect vehicle allegedly attempted to strike a police vehicle, the suspect vehicle fled the area and was found unoccupied 15 minutes later.

The driver, identified as 54-year-old Una Been Ford, was located and taken into custody. She was charged with hit-and-run, reckless driving, suspended license, no insurance, expired registration, felony elude and two counts of assault on law enforcement officers.

Ford is being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.