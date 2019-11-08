Chesapeake teen competes to break world record for playing video game for almost 3 days straight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 16-year-old Chesapeake teen is trapping himself in a game room in Virginia Beach for three days to break a Guinness World Record.

Oscar F. Smith High School junior Justice Jackson is competing for longest marathon of a fighting game. The current record is 59 hours, and the teen wants to go for 65 hours.

He will be playing Super Smash Brothers Ultimate until Monday morning to beat the record.

But it’s also for a good cause. Jackson is live streaming this event for donations that will help raise funds for the NAACP.

He’s been preparing since last month, and now he’s playing at the Game On Gaming Center in Virginia Beach right now.

Jackson says, “For every hour I compete, I get 10-minute breaks and they accumulate. So, during that time I can use the restroom, eat and stretch so I don’t get seat soars.”

He tells News 3 that he will be safe.

“It’s going to be extraordinary! I’ve always wanted to be the best in the world at something, and Guinness is giving me the opportunity to do that.”

Justice says he hopes this marathon sets his college applications apart from others. He wants to study aerospace and engineering at UVA.

To tune into his live stream and donate, click here.