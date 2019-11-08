× Barbecue competition aboard Battleship Wisconsin to support ship preservation

NORFOLK, Va. – Eat good barbecue. Help preserve a piece of history.

Nauticus is hosting the inaugural Steel Beach Barbecue Classic aboard the Battleship Wisconsin on Saturday; a competition to see which of the region’s barbecue restaurants is the “fan favorite.”

Funds raised from the competition will support the ongoing preservation of the battleship, which turned 75 years old this year.

Restaurants competing in the classic include BB-64 Cafe, Redwood Smoke Shack, Rodman’s Bar-B-Que, 757 Crave, Todd Jurich’s Bistro, Bing’s Barbecue, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, Q-Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ and Jack Eats, the dessert sponsor.

The name of the competition comes from the U.S. Navy tradition of holding steel beach barbecues on the deck of a ship while at sea.

“As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the battleship, this is a terrific way to engage the community,” said Rehn West, Associate Director of Annual Giving. “One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit this magnificent vessel.”

The event, which is open to those 21 and up, runs from 4-7 p.m. and the Battleship Wisconsin will close at 1 p.m. to prepare. Tickets are $35 for general admission, with $75 VIP tickets.