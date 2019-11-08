757 Showdown: Nansemond River beats Deep Creek in regular season finale, 45-35

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Playoff seeding was on the line Friday night when Nansemond River High School hosted Deep Creek High School.

Both teams were looking to pick up their eighth win of the season, entering the game 7-2.

The Warriors were first to score. A rushing touchdown by X'zavion Evans put the team ahead, followed by a two-point conversion by Evans that gave Nansemond River an 8-0 lead.

The Hornets answered back with a rushing touchdown by Antoine Flora, but the remainder of the first half belonged to the Warriors.

At the conclusion of the second quarter Nansemond River held a 30-6 lead.

Deep Creek fought its way back in the second half and a late touchdown put the Hornets within 10 points of the Warriors, but Nansemond River held on to win 45-35.

"We knew coming into the game we were gonna win," Warriors head coach Justin Conyers said. "I said it yesterday, I said it Thursday, that we were gonna finish 8-2 and that's what we did.

"The biggest objective for this year is to get better. We wanted to go 9-0, 10-0 of course, that didn't happen, but we finish 8-2. We lost to a great Oscar Smith team, a great Indian River team and now we gotta get ready for the gauntlet Division 5 playoffs."

The Warriors (8-2) and Hornets (7-2) now await the release of the postseason bracket.