Trent Williams won’t play in 2019 after Redskins place him on Reserve/Non-Football injury list

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Trent Williams 2019 season never started. But now it’s officially over.

Thursday, the Redskins placed their disgruntled Pro Bowl left tackle on the Reserve/Non-Football injury list. This designation is solely for injuries/issues occurring off the court. It ensures Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection who has been absent all year, will not play a down for the Redskins in 2019.

An important distinction with this move: teams do not have to pay players while they’re on the Reserve/NFI list. Williams is owed $6 million for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Williams had been away from the ‘Skins since the spring, but returned last week to receive credit for the 2019 season – a move key in him becoming a free agent following the 2020 season.

According to USA Today, the Redskins previously had a roster exemption for Williams after he did not pass a physical. When trying to put on a helmet, Williams cited discomfort in the area where his growth had been.

From our TNF Pregame show: The #Redskins saga with LT Trent Williams has its most significant moment yet, as he's placed on NFI to end his season. pic.twitter.com/qjwYFYiLl5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2019