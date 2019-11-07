× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain tonight, then a major cool down

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain and a big cool down… Highs will warm to near 70 today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see mostly sunny skies this morning through midday with clouds building in this afternoon. Rain will move in tonight to early Friday morning with a cold front. Most of the rain will move in after 9 PM tonight and move out by sunrise Friday.

The cold front will also bring in a major cool down. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s on Friday, 20+ degrees cooler than today. It will feel about 10 degrees colder due to strong north winds (15-25G35 mph). Temperatures will drop into the low 30s Friday night.

This weekend will be nice but chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will continue to relax through the day. We will see more sunshine on Sunday as temperatures warm to the upper 50s.

We are keeping a close eye on a cold front that will bring us rain on Tuesday. As temperatures drop behind the front Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, we could see snow mix in. It could be a very close call in terms of when the moisture moves out versus how quickly the colder air moves in.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Late. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Early AM Rain, Clearing Skies, Chilly, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 15-25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 7th

1953 Winter Storm: 7.3″ – Richmond (2 day period)

1985 Flooding: River Crest 30.76′ at Richmond City Locks

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

