The 5th annual Hops in the Park event on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Celebrating Virginia’s long and rich history of agriculture and brewing, the national award-winning Hops in the Park Festival will feature over 20 Virginia breweries, brewing demonstrations, a hops farming showcase, marketplace, music, food, and of course Virginia history. Jessica Noll, Caitlin Sunderland and John Pagano join us to discuss some of the exciting activities taking place at the festival and some great beer and food vendors that will be there.

Hops in the Park will take place on Saturday, November 9th from noon - 6:00 p.m. at Henricus Historical Park. Admission is free and beer tickets will be available for purchase. Go to www.hopsinthepark.com for more information.

Presented by

Petersburg Area Regional Tourism

(804) 861-1666

www.petersburgarea.org