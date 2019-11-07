Suffolk Police searching for missing, endangered woman

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing Thursday.

24-year-old Lynnelle Martin was last seen at her home in the 2000 block of Brians Lane around 5:30 p.m. She is said to suffer from serious medical conditions that require medications she does not have with her.

Authorities say she’s known to frequent Walmart, Starbucks and the Food Lion in the city.

Martin is described as a white female who is approximately 5’8″ tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and blue eyes. There is no information on what she was last seen wearing.

Police say Martin may be traveling on a light blue mountain bike with black handlebars.

If you have seen Martin or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or your local police department.

