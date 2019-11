Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Cheat Codes For Student Athletes" is a book designed to open the eyes of middle school and high school student athletes regarding scenarios or situations that can be detrimental to them making it as a collegiate student athlete. Author and coach Raymond Colston discusses the premise of the book and how it applies to student athletes and parents on and off the field.

The book is available for purchase at www.nxtlvlstudentathletellc.com as well as Amazon.com.