Salmon sold in Virginia recalled due to possible health risk

WASHINGTON – Mill Stream Corp. (Sullivan Harbor Farm) is recalling Cold Smoked Salmon because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the salmon was sold in Virginia, nut no illnesses have been reported in the state or anywhere else the product was sold across the nation.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention, according to the FDA.

The smoked salmon products were sold and distributed in ME, MA, VT, RI, NY, CT, PA, NJ, OH, UT, IA, TN, MN,CO,FL, AZ,WI, WA, GA, IL, VA, MI, TX. The products sold were through retail, wholesale and online orders.

