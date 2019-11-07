Salmon sold in Virginia recalled due to possible health risk

Posted 7:30 am, November 7, 2019, by

WASHINGTON – Mill Stream Corp. (Sullivan Harbor Farm) is recalling Cold Smoked Salmon because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the salmon was sold in Virginia, nut no illnesses have been reported in the state or anywhere else the product was sold across the nation.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention, according to the FDA.

The smoked salmon products were sold and distributed in ME, MA, VT, RI, NY, CT, PA, NJ, OH, UT, IA, TN, MN,CO,FL, AZ,WI, WA, GA, IL, VA, MI, TX. The products sold were through retail, wholesale and online orders.

For more on the recall, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.