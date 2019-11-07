Norfolk fire sends five people, four under the age of 3, to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. – Five people, four of them children, were hospitalized after an apartment fire in the 800 block of 26th Street Thursday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the call for the fire came in at 12:38 p.m. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 1:01 p.m.

One dog died due to smoke inhalation, fire officials said. All five people taken to the hospital were suffering from minor complaints associated with smoke inhalation.

Crews are still on-scene, fire officials said. The fire’s cause was determined to be related to unattended cooking.

This is a developing story.

