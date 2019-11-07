News 3/WGNT partners with ODU Athletics to broadcast three men’s basketball games

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion Athletics and News 3/WGNT have agreed to a partnership to televise ODU men’s basketball home games against James Madison on Nov. 20 at 7PM and Richmond on Dec. 18 at 7PM. The station will also carry the ODU game at VCU on Dec. 7, which will be an 8PM tip. All three games will air locally in Hampton Roads on WGNT. The Richmond and VCU games will also air on News 3’s sister station in the Richmond area, WTVR/News 6. In addition to the over-the-air broadcasts, the games will be streamed to ESPN 3/+.

“News 3 and WGNT are excited to broadcast Monarch basketball this season,” said WTKR/WGNT President and General Manager Stephen Hayes. “Televising three in-state ODU rivals is an opportunity to showcase the Commonwealth’s best basketball during our primetime schedule. We look forward to utilizing our TV and digital platforms to promote these compelling match-ups.”

“News 3 and WGNT have always been tremendous supporters of ODU Athletics, and we are excited to partner with Stephen and his staff to bring three much-anticipated games to the Monarch faithful in Hampton Roads,” explained Dr. Jason Chandler, Associate Athletic Director for Revenue and Strategic Marketing at ODU. “This is a great opportunity for fans across the region to watch the defending C-USA champions play in these in-state rivalry games. The broadcasts will showcase the intensity, game atmosphere and strength of college basketball in the Commonwealth.”

Season and individual game tickets are now available for Old Dominion men’s basketball for the 2019-20 season. Customers can purchase online at http://www.ynottix.com or by calling the ODU Ticket Office at 757-683-4444. The Monarchs enter the season following an outstanding 26-9 campaign last year that included a first-place finish in Conference USA at 13-5, a Conference USA Tournament championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.