Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Rain overnight and a big cool down Friday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Rain overnight and a big cool down… Rain will move in tonight to early Friday morning with a strong cold front. Most of the rain will move out by sunrise Friday.

The cold front will also bring in a major cool down. High temperatures Friday will only reach the upper 40s, which will be 20+ degrees cooler than Thursday. It will feel about 10 degrees colder than that, due to strong north winds (15-25G35 mph). Temperatures will drop into the low 30s Friday night. Wind chills early Saturday could drop to the 20s.

This weekend will be nice but chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will continue to relax through the day. We will see more sunshine on Sunday as temperatures warm to the upper 50s.

We are keeping a close eye on a cold front that will bring us rain on Tuesday. As temperatures drop behind the front Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, we could see snow mix in. It could be a very close call in terms of when the moisture moves out versus how quickly the colder air moves in.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Late. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Friday: Early AM Rain, Clearing Skies, Chilly, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 15-25

Friday Night: Clear Skies, Cold. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 7th

1953 Winter Storm: 7.3″ – Richmond (2 day period)

1985 Flooding: River Crest 30.76′ at Richmond City Locks

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

