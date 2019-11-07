Local outdoor ice rinks open ahead of holiday season

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hampton Roads will get a little more icy with the opening of local outdoor ice rinks ahead of winter and the holiday season.

MacArthur on Ice will open November 16, while VB ICE will open Nov. 15. It brings some holiday fun to the area that will be able to be enjoyed throughout the rest of 2019!

VB ICE in Virginia Beach

VB ICE will be located at the Virginia Beach Farmers Market at 3640 Dam Neck Road and will be open through Sunday, January 5, 2020. General addmission is $7 per person and $5 for military, with skate rentals available for $8. The outdoor rink will be opened from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

VB ICE will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

MacArthur on Ice

MacArthur on Ice kicks off its 14th season of outdoor ice skating fun at the MacArthur Center, located at 300 Monticello Avenue, on November 16. MacArthur on Ice will run daily through January 20, 2020. The price to skate is $7, and there is a skate rental fee of $8.

