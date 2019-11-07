DOD announces cost of living increase to retired and survivor pay

WASHINGTON – The Department of Defense just announced spending changes that may have an impact on many veterans living in Hampton Roads.

According to the DOD, an annual cost of living increase is set to take effect to retired pay for military retirees and survivors during the calendar year of 2020.

The DOD will give military retirees a 1.6 percent increase to their retired pay beginning with the pay they receive on January 1, 2020. Likewise, survivors of members who died on active or inactive duty, or survivors of military retirees who participated in the Survivor Benefit Plan will, in most cases, see a 1.6 percent increase to their annuities beginning in January, said officials in a statement to News 3.

In addition, the DOD said survivors who are eligible for the Special Survivor Indemnity Allowance (SSIA) will also receive an increase to their SSIA payments that reflects this 1.6 percent adjustment. The maximum amount of SSIA payable will be $323 beginning in January.

According to DOD officials, these cost of living adjustments were gauged based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers for the four quarters ending with the third calendar quarter of 2019 (July, August, and September 2019). Generally, these increases go into effect for all pay received beginning in January 2020.

Those military retirees who retired during the calendar year for 2019, and all military retirees who retired under the REDUX retirement system receive a slightly different annual cost of living adjustment.

The complete list of updates to military retired and retainer pay, and survivor annuities, allowances, and premiums can be found here. You can also view this information in the photo gallery below.