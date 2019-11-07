Chesapeake Police investigating man’s shooting death as homicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of MacDonald Road that left a man dead Thursday night.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. Officers arrived on scene to find the man at a home and say he had been killed by an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived and is still considered to be armed.

Police are actively canvassing the area for the suspect and any witnesses who may have seen the person in the surrounding area during the time of the shooting.

The victim’s name will not be released until his next of kin has been notified.

The department is asking people to report any suspicious activity in the area and to review their security cameras for any footage that may help with the investigation.

If you have any information about this homicide, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

