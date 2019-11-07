Cheering dad supporting York High making national headlines with his cheer moves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKTOWN, Va. - A local dad has made national headlines for his cheer moves at his daughter’s high school's football games.

News 3 met up with the two on Thursday.

Father Hekili Holland can be spotted in the stands at York High School during football games, following along with the cheerleaders.

Scott Willard recently took video of his cheer moves, and the clip has gone viral.

On Facebook, Willard posted, "This guy right here needs to go viral. By far CHEER DAD OF THE YEAR!!!!!! This dude rocks!!!! GO YORK FALCONS!!!! #cheerdad #countyneededthis #tabbstrong."

Holland's 15-year-old daughter Mackenzie is on the team and has been cheering since the fourth grade.

He has their routine down. He does the same moves as his daughter and her squad.

“I just wanted to show them I support them,” said Holland.

The squad does the cheer after the Falcons score on the field. After trying unsuccessfully to learn the cheer on his own, Holland asked his daughter for help a few weeks ago.

“I said one day, 'Teach me the dance or I’m not leaving your room,'” said Holland.

Mackenzie showed News 3 how she taught him.

She said initially she was worried he would embarrass her, but then just went with it. Now she couldn’t be prouder of her father.

“He puts a smile on my face. I have a big smile when I see him do it,” said Mackenzie.

For the past three weeks, each time the Falcons score a touchdown, he cheers with the team from the stands.

They have made signs for him and cleared a space for him in the stands.

“I’ve told her that if it’s embarrassing or you don’t like it, I’ll stop. She said, 'No, keep going, Dad. Let’s go.' It’s been fun,” said Holland.

Holland said he is an active Air Force Captain and has been deployed several times. In the past, he, like many families in Hampton Roads, has been forced to leave for extended periods of time to serve our country.

Now he said he loves being home to watch his three daughters.

“It’s a joy,” said Holland. “I missed a couple seasons, a couple championships, so it’s good to be home where I can be here to watch her do her thing and watch her sister play softball.”

He said it’s great to work at a base where leadership supports him to do “dad duties” and have a work/life balance. He said the Air Force has pushed him to do that, and has provided great support.

Originally from Hawaii, he said he doesn’t have any professional dancing experience -- but now his moves are making headlines.

“If I’m bringing joy to people that’s what it is all about,” said Holland.

He’s now expected at the games and loves showing support for his daughter and her entire school.

He will be at the game Friday night as York High takes on Burton at 7 p.m.