A local bakery serving individuals with disabilities through employment on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sugar Plum is a non-profit bakery that serves the needs of persons with disabilities through employment, education and training. Executive director Trish Clark and employee Lauren Masters join us to talk about their mission and how Sugar Plum promotes the integration of people with disabilities into society. Plus, they share some sweet treats and teach us how to decorate Mozart cupcakes.

For more information visit SugarPlumBakery.org/.

Presented by

One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning

www.onehourcomfort.com

(757) 868-7600

Vote for finalists in the quarterly One Hour Cares contest at onehourcares.com.