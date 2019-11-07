A local bakery serving individuals with disabilities through employment on Coast Live

Posted 1:24 pm, November 7, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sugar Plum is a non-profit bakery that serves the needs of persons with disabilities through employment, education and training. Executive director Trish Clark and employee Lauren Masters join us to talk about their mission and how Sugar Plum promotes the integration of people with disabilities into society. Plus, they share some sweet treats and teach us how to decorate Mozart cupcakes.

For more information visit SugarPlumBakery.org/.

