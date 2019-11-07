2 people arrested after ammunition, possible drugs found during Newport News traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man and a woman were arrested in Newport News after a traffic stop on their vehicle found ammunition and suspected drugs inside.

According to Newport News Police, the incident occurred at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday. Police observed a silver vehicle with a left tag light out and conducted a traffic stop at Bland Boulevard and Campbell Road.

When officers spoke to the driver, 52-year-old Bonita Lloyd, she said she was not the owner of the vehicle and gave officers consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, officers located suspected crack cocaine and a plastic bag with suspected crack cocaine residue inside. A bag containing cartridge casings and shotgun shells were also located.

Lloyd told officers she had something in her right front shirt pocket, and a search of her revealed suspected crack cocaine.

Lloyd was arrested and charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Her passenger, 31-year-old Elento Brent, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I or II drugs.

