Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, rain returns tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to sunshine but cooler… Watch out for a few areas of fog this morning, mainly south of the Albemarle Sound. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs near 60, almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be breezy this morning, but winds will relax through the afternoon. Expect clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s near the coast and 30s inland.

We will see sunny skies Thursday morning with clouds building in through the afternoon. Highs will warm to near 70. Our next round of rain will move in Thursday night to early Friday morning with a cold front. Rain should move in after 8 PM Thursday and move out by sunrise Friday.

The cold front will also bring in a major cool down. High temperatures will struggle to reach 50 on Friday. It will feel about 10 degrees colder due to strong north winds (15-25G35 mph). Temperatures will drop into the 30s Friday night with wind chill values in the 20s.

This weekend will be nice but chilly. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will relax through the day. We will see more sunshine on Sunday as temperatures warm to the upper 50s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: N/NE 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SE/SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 6th

1953 Winter Storm: 7.3″ – Richmond (2 day period)

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

