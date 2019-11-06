Virginia Beach Police searching for suspects accused of passing counterfeit bill, burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach have some suspects they need help identifying.

In the first case, they're trying to find two people who tried to use a counterfeit $50 bill on Centerville Turnpike.

When confronted, they quickly left in a dark-colored Toyota pickup, possibly a Tundra.

In the second case, they're trying to find a man who stole from two construction sites.

They don't have a great picture of the suspect but are hoping someone may know something about the case.

At one site, officers say he stole a $2,000 tool. It's unknown what was taken at the other location.

You can see photos of each of the suspects in the photo gallery above.

If you know who any of these suspects are or where police can find them, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.