The First Annual Festival of Trees fundraiser event on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The holiday season is known as a season of giving, and this year the Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay Foundation is giving the greater Hampton Roads community a chance to take part in a special fundraiser. Ashley Allman and Sandra Parker join us to discuss the First Annual Festival of Trees event and some of the great activities there are to offer including thirty decorated trees, a special artist that be painting a piece on-site and items that will be available for auction.

The event will take place on November 23rd at 5:30 p.m. in the Anderson Bayview Room located on the Westminster Canterbury campus in Virginia Beach.

Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay

