HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - From hurricanes to forest fires, when disaster strikes it’s the First Responders who take action and help. It’s easy for adults to recognize the brave work these men and women do, but it can be confusing and scary for kids. Momtrends.com Editorial Director Lauren Barth joins us with some great tips on how to educate children about our communities’ emergency professionals.
Supporting first responders through education and play on Coast Live
-
Woman dressed as ‘Carrie’ gives first responders big scare at scene of car crash
-
A lesson in mindfulness on Coast Live
-
Back-to-school advice and why it’s a great time to get flooring on Coast Live
-
People Taking Action: Local firefighters honored for helping 99-year-old woman with yard work!
-
Getting ready for the Norfolk Police Department’s prime time debut on Coast Live
-
-
Retired firefighter-turned-sand sculptor creates sand memorial to honor Virginia Beach mass shooting victims
-
Chesapeake man shares near-death experience, meets first responders who saved him
-
Halloween safety tips for the home, kids and pets on Coast Live
-
Norfolk man charged in connection with stabbing at Ghent pizza restaurant
-
Creating positive financial habits for children on Coast Live
-
-
Halloween decor and holiday flooring tips on Coast Live
-
Man dies from injuries after Norfolk stabbing; suspect arrested
-
Dr. Heimlich’s son questions effectiveness of famed maneuver