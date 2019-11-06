Supporting first responders through education and play on Coast Live

Posted 12:02 pm, November 6, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - From hurricanes to forest fires, when disaster strikes it’s the First Responders who take action and help. It’s easy for adults to recognize the brave work these men and women do, but it can be confusing and scary for kids. Momtrends.com Editorial Director Lauren Barth  joins us with some great tips on how to educate children about our communities’ emergency professionals.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.