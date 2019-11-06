‘Skins scoop: Former Redskins player Su’a Cravens tweets about Trent Williams situation

Defensive back Su’a Cravens hasn’t taken the field for the Washington Redskins since the 2016 season, but he hasn’t forgotten about the problems that developed between the two during that time.

Cravens, drafted out of the University of Southern California by Washington in the 2016 draft, took to Twitter on Wednesday to voice his opinion on the team’s problems with Trent Williams.

“Laughing how the Skins had the entire league and all of the DMV thinkin all types of nonsense about me with the lies they made up about my injuries in 2016/2017,” Cravens said on social media. “Keep exposing em Trent! Everybody wanna be quiet now that they know I wasn’t lying lol. CASE ADJOURNED”

Cravens missed games his rookie season due to concussions and lingering effects, and contemplated retirement before being placed on the Exempt/Left Squad list by Washington. He has claimed that the team failed to correctly treat his injuries. Cravens registered 23 tackles, five passes defended, a sack, and an interception in 11 games during the 2016 season. According to Pro Football Focus, Cravens allowed zero touchdowns and a 73.1 passer rating when in coverage.