Political comeback: Joe Morrissey projected winner of Virginia’s Senate District 16

Posted 5:21 am, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30AM, November 6, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Controversial Democratic politician Joe Morrissey is projected to win the state senate seat for Virginia’s Senate District 16.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, Morrissey won with 64.23% of the votes over Independent Waylin K Ross; a win of nearly 30 percentage point.

District 16 is a place where Democrats have won multiple times before, so Morrissey’s win was likely after his primary victory over incumbent Sen. Rosalyn Dance.

Morrissey, considered a controversial, bombastic figure in Richmond, is a disbarred lawyer, former delegate, and former Richmond mayoral candidate.

In all, District 16 includes portions of Richmond, Chesterfield and the Tri-cities.

Morrissey did not face a Republican candidate in the General Election.

