Hampton Police searching for suspect wanted for robbery

HAMPTON, Va. - Police in Hampton Roads need your help to find and identify a suspect wanted in our area.

Officers in Hampton are trying to find Demond Callis. According to officers, he robbed two people at gunpoint on Sept. 30 on Roger Peed Road. That's near Nickerson and Andrews Blvds.

Police say he hit one of the victims with the gun before taking off. He's wanted for two counts of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

If you know Callis or know where police can find him, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.