Police investigating after Portsmouth shooting sends two men to hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue that left two men injured Wednesday night.

The call came in at 7:15 p.m.

Police told News 3 one man was shot in his extremities. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The other man was shot in the torso, and his injuries are said to be serious.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time.

