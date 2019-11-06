Police investigating after armed robbery at Portsmouth ABC store

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation into the robbery of a local business.

On Sunday, November 3, around 5:59 p.m., officials received a 911 call requesting police assistance to the ABC Store, located at 3014 Turnpike Road Suite 204, for a robbery to a business.

According to detectives, the suspect entered the business, grabbed the clerk and indicated that he was armed. The suspect demanded that the clerk open the register and give him the money inside. The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands and no one was injured. The suspect then fled the business on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s with a bald head. He stood approximately 5’5” to 5’6” tall. The suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt over his face, a black jacket with a hood, blue jeans and white and black shoes.

If you recognize the suspect pictured in the surveillance photographs, you are urged to call the Crime Line and submit an anonymous tip.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.