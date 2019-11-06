Police chase leads officers through three Hampton Roads cities

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 20-year-old woman has been charged following a police chase that led Chesapeake officers through three cities and two tunnels in Hampton Roads.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, two people, a driver and Monique Wilson, who was the passenger, did not stop for officers when being pulled over around 8 p.m. in the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard.

As the pursuit by police continued, the driver, with Wilson as a passenger, would allegedly lead officers through the Midtown Tunnel, Downtown Norfolk, the Downtown Tunnel, and the Martin Luther King Jr. expressway before coming to a stop in the Port Norfolk area of Portsmouth.

Both the driver and Wilson fled on foot after their vehicle came to a stop.

Virginia State Police and Portsmouth Police both responded and assisted with the pursuit. No injuries and no property damage have been reported at this time.

Police did not say what Wilson is being charged with, and police have not provided further information on the where-a-bouts of the driver.

