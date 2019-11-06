Pepperidge Farm releases 2 new drink-inspired Milano flavors

Two new drink-inspired Milano cookie flavors rolled out onto store shelves just in time for the holiday season, according to a release by Pepperidge Farm.

The new flavors, caramel macchiato and Irish cream, cost $3.89 each and are currently available at Target stores nationwide as of November 4, Pepperidge Farm said.

After their exclusive launch at Target, the flavors will be available nationally beginning early 2020 at Walmart and Publix stores.

Milano’s new flavors aren’t the only holiday offerings hitting store shelves ahead of the holidays: Pringles announced Thanksgiving-inspired chip flavors like turducken (turkey, duck and chicken) and cranberry sauce, and Starbucks’ holiday cups will hit stores November 7.