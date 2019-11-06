Norfolk & Virginia Beach upon top 10 best cities for Thanksgiving, study says

NORFOLK, Va. – According to a study conducted by WalletHub, Norfolk is the 10th best city for Thanksgiving and Virginia Beach is the 3rd!

To help Americans decide where to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics.

They range from cost of Thanksgiving dinner and share of delayed flights to volunteer opportunities per capita and forecasted precipitation

Thanksgiving in Norfolk (1=Best; 50=Avg.)

31 st – Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner

– Cost of Dinner 39 th – Share of Delayed Flights near Thanksgiving Holiday

– Share of Delayed Flights near Holiday 41 st – Volunteer Opportunities per Capita

– Volunteer Opportunities per Capita 1 st – For ecasted Thanksgiving Precipitation

– ecasted Precipitation 8th – Traffic Congestion

The top 10 best cities for Thanksgiving, according to the study, is as listed:

St. Paul, MN Scottsdale, AZ Virginia Beach, VA Orlando, FL Denver, CO Gilbert, AZ Louisville, KY Raleigh, NC Irvine, CA Norfolk, VA

Interesting Thanksgiving facts:

$313 – Average person’s spending over the five-day Thanksgiving period.

period. 10 Hrs. 33 Mins. – Length of time the average American male would need to spend on the treadmill to burn the 4,500 calories consumed at the average Thanksgiving meal.

meal. $552+ Million – Estimated amount Americans spend on Thanksgiving turkeys each year, with 46 million turkeys killed for the holiday.

turkeys each year, with 46 million turkeys killed the holiday. $19 Million – Amount of property loss caused by residential building fires each Thanksgiving .

. 53% – Share of people celebrating Thanksgiving who are dreading having to talk politics at the dinner table.

