Nancy Guy leads Rep. Chris Stolle by 18 votes in Virginia’s District 83 race

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia House District 83 race between (D) Nancy Guy and (R) Rep. Chris Stolle has come down to 18 votes, with 100 percent of the vote in as of 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, Guy leads the incumbent Stolle by the small margin with 49.95% of the votes – 10,958 to 10,940.

District 83 makes up parts of both Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

Stolle, a local doctor and military veteran, has represented District 83 since 2010. Guy is a former School Board member and education consultant, who grew up in a military family in the 83 District.

