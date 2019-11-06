Man sentenced to 2 years in prison, forfeits gun for destruction after 2018 shooting near Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man who was taken into custody in connection with a shooting near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront last year will spend time behind bars.

A judge sentenced Marcus Elliot Jr. to six years with four years suspended, leaving two years to serve. He was also sentenced to six years good behavior and supervision.

Elliot forfeited his gun to the Virginia Beach Police Department for destruction.

In April 2018 around 8:14 p.m., officers were near the intersection of 19th Street and Parks Avenue when they heard what was believed to be gunshots coming from the area.

Within minutes, police located a suspect vehicle in the 1900 block of Pavilion Drive.

Authorities were advised that a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound walked into a local hospital at 8:22 p.m. They determined that these two incidents are related.

Elliot was charged with Felonious Assault and Use of a Firearm.

Another man was also detained in connection with this shooting.

