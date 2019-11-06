Man critically injured in Suffolk double shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of North Capital Street in the Lloyd Place neighborhood that left two men injured Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received the call shortly after 7 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find both men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the victims emergency medical treatment before ground transporting them to local hospitals for treatment. One of the victim’s injuries are said to be life-threatening.

North Capital Street from East Washington Street to Bank Street Extended is currently closed while police continue to investigate.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and there is no further information.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

