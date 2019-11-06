Man convicted of killing Virginia State Police special agent pleads not guilty to firearm charge

November 6, 2019

Travis Ball, the man who killed Virginia State Trooper Mike Walter in May 2017, pleaded not guilty to a federal firearm charge in court Wednesday, according to a report by CBS 6.

If convicted of the firearm charge, Ball could face another 10 years added to his existing 36-year sentence for Walter’s shooting death.

In October, a judge suspended a life sentence for Ball upon completion of the 36 years. If Ball gets out and violates parole, he will then be sentenced to life in prison.

Ball’s two-day jury trial for the firearm charge is scheduled for January 15, 2020.

