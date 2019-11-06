How a Virginia Beach 6-year-old is saving local animals

November 6, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Carly Gray has always loved animals, but recently she took her love to a new level.

At just 6 years old, she wanted to make a difference in the lives of animals she may never meet — animals that are saved from burning buildings.

6-year-old Carly Gray receiving Hero for Animals Award

One day she watched a video of firefighters placing oxygen masks on pets after they had been rescued. That’s when she got the idea to raise money to buy her local fire department more animal rescue kits.

So every Sunday for two months, she sold lemonade outside of her church.

With hard work and determination, she was able to raise enough money to buy three rescue kits. She also inspired her parents and the pastor of her church to donate.

In total, she will donate 10 kits and hopefully save many more animals.

Due to her efforts, Carly received PETA’s Hero for Animals award.

