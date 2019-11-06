Hampton men’s basketball opens season with a win, Jermaine Marrow exceeds 2,000 career points

HAMPTON, Va. (HamptonPirates.com) – Senior Jermaine Marrow joined a select group on Wednesday night scoring 30 points to surpass 2,000 in his career as the Hampton Pirates rolled to a 112-52 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian in the season opener.

Marrow, entered the game needing 13 points to break the mark went over the mark off a feed by Daniel Bannister for a jumper with 4:17 left in the half to lead 50-19. He ended the half with 16 points converting a three-point play with 2:19 left to lead 55-22. With his 30-point night, Marrow now sits at 2,017 points and joins Rick Mahorn as the only 2,000 point career scorers for Hampton University.

Edward Oliver-Hampton was the next scorer for Hampton with 19 points and six rebounds in his debut, while Davion Warren missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Returners Ben Stanley (16 pts, 5 reb) and Greg Heckstall (11 points, 8 rebs, 5 assists) rounded out the double figure scorers for Hampton.

The largest lead on the night for Hampton was the final margin as a putback by Pierre Sow with 40 seconds left put Hampton up 112-52.

Mid-Atlantic Christian had three in double figures with Kevin Fletcher leading scoring 16 points, Jabari Richardson adding 14 and Malik Galloway scoring 10.

Hampton returns to action on Tuesday, Nov. 12 with a 7pm tip against The Apprentice School.