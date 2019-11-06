× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a big warmup, then rain, wind and the 40s

Skies will be clear overnight as high pressure remains over the area. Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the low 40s.

After a cool start, temperatures will rebound nicely as winds switch to the southwest. Many of us will warm to the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a strong cold front approaches the area. Rain chances will increase Thursday night. The wind will also pick up out of the north at 20-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

We will also see a 15-20 degree drop from Thursday to Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to near 50. It will feel even colder though due to a gusty wind out of the north.

Clouds will clear just in time for the weekend, but it’s going to be a cold one! After a cold start Saturday morning with many folks waking up in the upper 20s to 30s, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. Wind chills Saturday morning will be in the 20s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but it will be deceiving! A bit milder on Sunday as temperatures warm to the upper 50s.

Rain chances will increase on Veterans Day as another strong cold front moves in. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s. Better chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. We may even see a few flakes mix in with rain Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Still a ways away, so a lot could change.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.